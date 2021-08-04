Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%.

NASDAQ:SND traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,022. The company has a market capitalization of $113.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Smart Sand news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $136,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

