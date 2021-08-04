SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.58. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

SMBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SMBK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $366.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.76. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

