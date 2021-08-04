Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

SNMRF stock remained flat at $$6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94. Snam has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $6.09.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

