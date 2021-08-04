SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cfra raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group traded as high as C$33.33 and last traded at C$33.25, with a volume of 659579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.24. The stock has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

