SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.85.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.06. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$33.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

