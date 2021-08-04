SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.23. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$33.20, with a volume of 1,119,763 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SNC. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a PE ratio of -8.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.24.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

