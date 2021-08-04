Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $123.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94 and a beta of 1.62. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

