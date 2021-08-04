Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of €32.50 ($38.24).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

SCGLY traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 195,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,348. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.