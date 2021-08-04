Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

