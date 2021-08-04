Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 969,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 406,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOHU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sohu.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sohu.com during the first quarter worth $514,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOHU stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.11 million, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.20. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. On average, analysts predict that Sohu.com will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

