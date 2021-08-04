SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,492,000 after buying an additional 547,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after buying an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 232,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,334,000 after buying an additional 170,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

