SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 2,271,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,135,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874,165 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

