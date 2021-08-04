SOL Capital Management CO Has $774,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $841,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.39.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

