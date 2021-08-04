SOL Capital Management CO Has $871,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $369.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

