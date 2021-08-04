SOL Capital Management CO Purchases New Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $65.80.

