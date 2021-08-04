SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $302.87. 3,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.81. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $377.00.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,378. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
