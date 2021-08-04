SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $302.87. 3,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.81. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,378. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.96.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.