SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,859. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.81. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.96.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $7,421,378. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

