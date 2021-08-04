SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.91.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

