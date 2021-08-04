SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarWinds updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SWI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. 18,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,376. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWI. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

