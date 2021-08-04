SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.01. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 17.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 158.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 72,372 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter worth $175,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 90.1% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 174,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 82,914 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 124.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.