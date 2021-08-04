Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Jack W. Schuler Sells 15,566 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 15,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $32,688.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SLNO opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 253.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 153,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 48,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

