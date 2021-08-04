Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Jack W. Schuler Sells 41,195 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 41,195 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $42,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 1,269,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 419,061 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

