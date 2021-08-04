Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.60 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.26. Soliton has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $470.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.15.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Soliton will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLY. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Soliton in the 1st quarter worth about $4,176,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Soliton in the second quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Soliton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 43.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 44,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soliton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

