South32’s (S32) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

South32 (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered South32 to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

S32 stock remained flat at $GBX 158.60 ($2.07) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.41 billion and a PE ratio of -93.29. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

