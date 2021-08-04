S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $123,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $442.66. 137,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $436.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

