SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

SP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $746.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. On average, analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SP Plus by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 49.0% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 49,504 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 14.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 580,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 74,387 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

