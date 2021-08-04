SparksPay Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $19,958.65 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,353,535 coins and its circulating supply is 10,241,992 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

