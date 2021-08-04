Spartan Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $512,757.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $11.25 million and $512,757.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00100803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00142576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,785.82 or 1.00067635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.20 or 0.00845608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

