SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.50. The stock had a trading volume of 988,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,177. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

