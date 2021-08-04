SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,545 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for about 57.3% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owned about 9.19% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $107,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000.

NYSEARCA SPYX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,276. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.22. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $79.59 and a 52 week high of $109.55.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.