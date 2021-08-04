SPINDLE Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $274,827.53 and $98.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

