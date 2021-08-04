Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($2.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

NYSE SPR traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $40.47. 59,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,596. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after buying an additional 2,804,919 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,029,000 after buying an additional 522,641 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after buying an additional 1,493,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after buying an additional 699,111 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after buying an additional 88,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

