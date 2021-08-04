Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen stock opened at $244.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

