Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,153 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.