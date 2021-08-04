Spirit of America Management Corp NY Invests $376,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

