Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 200 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $170.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $171.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

