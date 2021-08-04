Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

SPWH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,749. The stock has a market cap of $773.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.78.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,382,000 after buying an additional 106,414 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after buying an additional 1,305,139 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after buying an additional 1,275,500 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after buying an additional 1,111,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.