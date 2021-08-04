Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Short Interest Update

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SII opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $922.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.86. Sprott has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprott will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.52%.

SII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sprott by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 304,487 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Sprott by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after buying an additional 296,723 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 165,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Sprott by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 80,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.