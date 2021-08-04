Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.21)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $182.0-182.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.08 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $89.31. 334,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,361. Sprout Social has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.38.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,154,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,983 shares of company stock worth $16,928,883. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

