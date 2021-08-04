Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Square by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after buying an additional 42,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at $38,892,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,037 shares of company stock worth $173,637,306 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $269.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.60 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.82.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.97.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.