Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 438.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,003 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of Select Energy Services worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $623.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

