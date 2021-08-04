Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 83,917 Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.25% of Frequency Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,212,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,484 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREQ opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 122.12%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FREQ. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

