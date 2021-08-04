Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $816,000 Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Shares of SRC opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 178.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.86.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

