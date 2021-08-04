Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $856,000 Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,975 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCUS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 57,284 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCUS opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.49. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 target price on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.49.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

