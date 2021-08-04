Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 2,893 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $161.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.63. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.42 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.90.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.