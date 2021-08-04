SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $85.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.46.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.53 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $57.94 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,144,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,360,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 38,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
