SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $85.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.53 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $57.94 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,144,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,360,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 38,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

