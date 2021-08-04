Stamps.com (STMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stamps.com to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $327.38 on Wednesday. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $328.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.25.

In other news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $339,896.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,986.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $68,240.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $100,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,918 shares of company stock worth $50,211,840. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STMP. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

