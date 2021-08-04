Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 441.60 ($5.77) on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 464.85. The company has a market capitalization of £13.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.30.

STAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 523.63 ($6.84).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Dividend History for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.