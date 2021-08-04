Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 441.60 ($5.77) on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 464.85. The company has a market capitalization of £13.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.30.

STAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 523.63 ($6.84).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

