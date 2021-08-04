Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 3,917.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 12.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 15.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $247,009.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,410 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $944.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.38. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

