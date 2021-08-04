Standard Protocol (STND) One Day Volume Tops $1.52 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00099064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00142158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,747.00 or 0.99931632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00847608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,696,674 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

